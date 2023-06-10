A Decade on, Giant Duck Brings a Friend Home to Roost in Hong Kong

Ten years after a giant inflatable yellow duck captivated crowds in Hong Kong, the art installation returned to the city’s Victoria Harbour on Friday as a double-bill exhibition. The twin 18-metre-tall (59-feet) sculptures by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman are part of the Rubber Duck series that has made appearances in major cities since its 2007 debut. The faddish artwork previously made headlines in Hong Kong for drawing huge audiences and for accidental deflations, including when it shrank to a flat disk next to a ferry pier in 2013. Following stormy weather early Friday before they were released onto the water,...