US scholar’s advice for Taiwan's top chipmaker

New Delhi: A US academic has advocated that the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the world’s largest microchip manufacturer, be wired for self-destruction in the event of an invasion by China to deny the country access to the technology. Jared M. McKinney, an assistant professor of international security at the US Air Force’s Air War College, highlighted in an opinion piece for Nikkei Asia last week, the significance of Taiwan’s semiconductor industry and its vulnerability in the event of a Chinese invasion. Referring to Democrat Seth Moulton’s comments last month that the US should “blow up the TSMC” in case...