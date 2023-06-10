16-Year-Old Girl In France Dies While Attempting Viral "Scarf Game" Challenge

The 16-year-old died on May 27. (Representative pic) A 16-year-old girl in France has died while attempting a viral TikTok challenge called "scarf game" - a variation of TikTok's "blackout challenge" that has killed several people over the past year. Christy Sibali Dominique Gloire Gassaille, born in the Democratic Republic of Congo, was at home when she attempted the deadly stunt, New York Post reported citing Jam Press. She died last month on May 27 and she was laid to rest on Wednesday at the Fleury-les-Aubrais cemetery, near her home in Orleans, France. According to the Post, the dangerous TikTok...