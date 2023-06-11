Economists predict at least two more US rate rises to quell inflation

“They haven’t done enough for long enough yet to get inflation down,” said Dean Croushore, who served as an economist at the Fed’s Philadelphia Reserve Bank for 14 years. “They are on the right path, but the path is going to be longer and more tortuous than they ever thought.“ Despite mounting expectations that the Fed is not yet done with its tightening campaign, most of the economists thought the Fed would skip a June move. Moreover, nearly 70 per cent said that doing so would be the right call because it was not yet clear if the policy rate...