Rice is both a victim and villain of climate crisis. Here’s why

Each day, more than half of the world sits down to a meal of rice. As a staple food for so many, the amount of rice we produce and consume each year is mind-boggling. Globally, over 165 million hectares – or an area the size of Iran – is given over to rice cultivation. But we are about to enter a major rice shortage, and we’re already seeing prices significantly up in anticipation of demand. With so many people dependent on the grain, this creates serious food security issues for some of the world’s poorest households. Growing demand, falling supply...