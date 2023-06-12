Gaelic games in China: ‘We try to mimic here the atmosphere of a club back in Ireland’

The temperature was climbing towards 36 degrees and the contest between Beijing and Shanghai was getting hotter as disputes arose over how many men were on the field. “Ref, you’re only listening to them now,” one of the players shouted. The referee didn’t take the protests too seriously and neither did anyone else, because what mattered most at the All-China GAA Games on Saturday was that it was happening at all. The annual tournament for Gaelic games in China was cancelled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has left the number of Irish people in the country seriously...