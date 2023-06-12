China looks at cracking down on AirDrop, Bluetooth file sharing amid national security concerns

China's cyberspace regulator is planning to issue new rules clamping down on file-sharing functions like Bluetooth and Apple's AirDrop amid national security concerns, Singapore-based The Straits Times reported. The Cyberspace Administration of China has launched a month-long public consultation and issued draft regulations on close-range wireless communications like Bluetooth, WiFi and other technologies, as per the news report. The Cyberspace Administration of China said that the proposed regulations are aimed at maintaining "national security and social public interests." It said that the people can give their feedback on the proposed regulations until July 6, Amanda Lee said in The Straits...