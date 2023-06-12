Marketmind: Central bank bonanza, stocks on a roll

By Lewis Krauskopf (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Lewis Krauskopf. Asian markets will turn their attention to a series of central bank meetings after ending last week on a buoyant note. MSCI's gauge of world stock markets on Friday hit its highest point in 13 months. Wall Street was upbeat as the S&P 500 notched its fourth straight weekly gain and a 20% rise from its October low, meaning the benchmark index had confirmed a bull market, according to the definition of many investors. Meanwhile, Japan's Nikkei has posted nine straight weekly gains....