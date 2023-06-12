International monetary policies to impact markets this week

This week, various global central banks' interest rate decisions would have a bearing on the equity market. The Federal Reserve along with European Central Bank (ECB) and Bank of Japan will announce their monetary policy outcomes where they are expected to take a pause in interest rate hikes. The Fed's decision is also expected to be influenced by US inflation data, which will be released on June 12. Even India’s inflation data along with IIP, banks' deposit growth data and import-export data would be key events to watch out for. China would also be announcing its industrial production numbers, which...