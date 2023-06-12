No need to panic as IMF deal soon: Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses during his visit of Sabzazar Sports Complex in Lahore on June 11, 2023.— PID LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday expressed the hope that Pakistan would strike an agreement with the IMF in June and asked the nation not to worry in this regard. Speaking in a ceremony at the Sabzazar Sports Complex here, the prime minister said the government had met all the IMF conditions with sincerity. The premier said he had had a long conversation with the IMF chief and committed to meeting all conditions for the loan and providing the required budget...