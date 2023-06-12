The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

The microchip industry would implode if China invaded Taiwan, and it would affect everyone

June 12, 2023
For The Conversation A conflict between the US and China over computer chips – or semiconductors – has been escalating in recent months. In particular, the US has taken steps to limit China’s access to advanced chip technology amid heightened international competition in the area. The US recently tightened export controls to undercut China’s access to high-end chip manufacturing equipment and has banned top talent from working for Chinese semiconductor firms. Beijing retaliated by banning US chip maker Micron from operating in China. Also Read: Seven decades of China-Taiwan relations Taiwan plays a critical role in this struggle. It has...
