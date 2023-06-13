Don’t Forget About These Two Other Assassin’s Creed Games We Just Saw While Assassin’s Creed Mirage is set to be a smaller, more focused return to form for the long-running stab-everything franchise, that doesn’t mean the rest of the series is doing the same. And today’s Ubisoft Forward event showed off a bit of what the series has in store for mobile and VR platforms. Today we got a look at what Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade, first announced at last year’s showcase, will look like via a short teaser trailer, as well as news of a VR title for Meta...