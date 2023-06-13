Stocks Rise With Fed-Pause Bets and China in Focus: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks rose amid optimism that the Federal Reserve will pause its tightening campaign and as a report that China is considering measures to stimulate the economy boosted sentiment. Most Read from Bloomberg Technology and mining stocks led the gains in Europe, while contracts for equity US benchmarks climbed after the Nasdaq 100 and the S&P 500 closed at the highest levels since April 2022. The China stimulus measures, partially reported by Bloomberg News earlier this month, include at least a dozen steps designed to support areas such as real estate and domestic demand, according to people familiar with...