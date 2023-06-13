The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

SoftBank Group prepares new round of layoffs at Vision Fund: Report

June 13, 2023
Source: indianexpress.com indianexpress.com
News Snapshot:
The layoffs, which could be announced in the next two weeks, may impact up to 30% of Softbank's staff at the unit, including employees in US (Photo : Reuters) SoftBank Group Corp is planning a fresh round of layoffs at its Vision Fund investment arm, two people familiar with the matter said, the latest cost-cutting move at the Japanese conglomerate. The layoffs, which could be announced in the next two weeks, may impact up to 30% of its staff at the unit, including employees in U.S., one of the people added. SoftBank’s Vision Fund unit, which has booked heavy investment...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter