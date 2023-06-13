SoftBank Group prepares new round of layoffs at Vision Fund: Report

The layoffs, which could be announced in the next two weeks, may impact up to 30% of Softbank's staff at the unit, including employees in US (Photo : Reuters) SoftBank Group Corp is planning a fresh round of layoffs at its Vision Fund investment arm, two people familiar with the matter said, the latest cost-cutting move at the Japanese conglomerate. The layoffs, which could be announced in the next two weeks, may impact up to 30% of its staff at the unit, including employees in U.S., one of the people added. SoftBank’s Vision Fund unit, which has booked heavy investment...