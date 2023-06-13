China Tests Parachute System to Control Falling Rocket Boosters In an effort to prevent falling rockets from landing on populated areas, China tested a parachute system designed to control where its rocket boosters land back on Earth. China successfully carried out the first test of its parachute system during a recent launch of its Long March 3B rocket, the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology announced on Friday. The rocket delivered a BeiDou navigation satellite to orbit, lifting off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre in Sichuan Province on May 17, China’s state media Xinhua reported. The news, which was...