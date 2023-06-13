PM Modi’s upcoming state visit to United States and likely GE jet engine deal are veritable wins for Indian exceptionalism

It is difficult to overstate the importance of Narendra Modi’s upcoming state visit to the United States. The prime minister has been to the US seven times since assuming office in 2014 and has accepted invitations from Joe Biden’s predecessors Barack Obama and Donald Trump to visit the White House prior to this occasion. This, however, will be Modi’s first official state visit to Washington DC that includes a state dinner hosted by the White House and will be replete with all the ceremonial pomp and honour associated with the highest-ranking invite offered by the POTUS to a head of...