Factbox: Credit Suisse arrivals and departures after UBS seals takeover

ZURICH, June 12 (Reuters) - UBS (UBSG.S) followed up the announcement it had closed the takeover of stricken rival Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) on Monday with a raft of management changes. Here are the highlights: OUT Leaving the company: * Credit Suisse General Counsel Markus Diethelm. The bank appeared to be more willing to settle legal matters during his tenure compared with his predecessor Romeo Cerutti, whom he replaced in April 2022. * Chief Financial Officer Dixit Joshi. He was hired from Deutsche Bank in August 2022. * CEO Asia Pacific Region Edwin Low. He played a role in Credit Suisse's...