Supreme Court justice's retirement puts end to misconduct probe

Reuters (Reuters) -'De-risk, not decouple' are the new buzzwords for Western policy toward China, drawing skepticism from Beijing about whether there is any difference between the two. As tensions between Western allies and Beijing ratchet up over a litany of disputes, from sensitive technology to positions on Russia and Taiwan, companies with China exposure are worrying about contingency planning and conducting business amid proliferating regulatory landmines, according to interviews with nearly a dozen Western business executives in recent days. Whether that involves a complete separation or something short of that depends on the business and its direct and indirect exposure...