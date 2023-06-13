Beijing criticizes new US sanctions on companies over pilot training, weapons development

FILE - The American and Chinese flags wave at Genting Snow Park ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 2, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. China on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, criticized new sanctions imposed by the United States on companies believed to be aiding the violation of human rights or threatening American security, including hypersonic weapons development and training Chinese military pilots. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File) TAIPEI – China on Tuesday criticized new sanctions imposed by the United States on companies believed to be involved in training Chinese military pilots and aiding weapons development. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin urged...