Toyota Soars on Optimism Over EV Plans, Shareholders’ Meeting

(Bloomberg) — Toyota Motor Corp. posted its biggest two-day gain in three years, fueled by an aggressive messaging campaign around the Japanese carmaker’s electric-vehicle strategy, a drama-free shareholders’ meeting and a broader global stock rally. Most Read from Bloomberg Shares in the world’s largest carmaker are up 12% since Monday, their biggest jump since March of 2020, with the reappointment of Chairman Akio Toyoda adding to the buoyant mood. While Toyota stood out, it was a broadly a good day for automakers in the region following gains by peers in the US, where Tesla Inc. has climbed for 13 straight...