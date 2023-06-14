Shutterstock/Sean Pavone Millionaires are fleeing China at a faster pace as the post-COVID economic rebound fizzles. China will see a net loss of 13,500 in 2023, up from 10,800 in 2022, the Henley Private Wealth Migration Report said. Meanwhile, the US will see a net gain of 2,100 millionaires, up from 1,500 last year. Millionaires are fleeing China at a faster pace as the economy's rebound from zero-COVID restrictions fizzles. China will see a net loss of 13,500 high-net-worth individuals in 2023, up from 10,800 in 2022, according to the Henley Private Wealth Migration Report. The world's second largest economy...