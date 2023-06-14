US actively working to help India attract private capital to close its infrastructure gap, says Yellen

The US is actively working to help India attract more private sector capital to close its infrastructure gap, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said and asserted that India-US innovations can help push down the cost curves of new technologies and accelerate the world's transition to a net-zero economy. Yellen's comments come ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official State Visit to the US next week. Describing India as one of the US's reliable trading partners, Yellen on Tuesday said the two countries are working to connect new communities to the global market so that they can move up the value chain....