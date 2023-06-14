The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

More young people are using TikTok to access news, research finds

June 14, 2023
Source: standard.co.uk standard.co.uk
News Snapshot:
M ore young people are accessing news via TikTok with users tending to pay more attention to celebrities and social media influencers than to journalists or media companies for news, a report has found. The Chinese-owned app is the “fastest growing social network” in the Reuters Institute Digital News Report’s survey – used by 44% of 18-24-year-olds for any purpose and by 20% for news. The shift comes as the use of Facebook as a news source declines with 28% of surveyed people saying they accessed news via the platform in 2023 compared with 42% in 2016. Younger generations increasingly...
