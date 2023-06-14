The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Hard seltzer sales drop as Bud Light boycott continues: Chart of the Day

June 14, 2023
News Snapshot:
Reuters A bipartisan group of six senators and two members of the House of Representatives on Wednesday introduced legislation to protect Americans’ data from being used by U.S. adversaries. The bill is the latest in a series of proposals aimed at addressing concerns about the data of Americans using foreign-owned social media apps like TikTok. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, a Democrat, said the bill "would turn off the tap of data to unfriendly nations, stop TikTok from sending Americans’ personal information to China, and allow nations with strong privacy protections to strengthen their relationships."
