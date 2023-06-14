The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Hollywood producer and chewing gum heir explore takeover of notorious spyware firm assets

June 14, 2023
Source: theguardian.com theguardian.com
News Snapshot:
An unlikely cast of characters including a Hollywood producer and the heir to the Wrigley chewing gum fortune are exploring a possible bid to take control of assets owned by NSO Group, the Israeli company behind one of the world’s most sophisticated cyber-weapons. Robert Simonds, a US financier whose credits include producing several Adam Sandler films, has been engaged in talks to acquire the blacklisted spyware company’s assets, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. A firm owned by Simonds’s friend, William “Beau” Wrigley – who was an heir to his family’s chewing gum fortune and has since become...
