Hopes about Chinese economy boost FTSE’s miners

S hares in London were lifted higher on Wednesday thanks to a boost for the country’s natural resources sector. The FTSE 100 ended the day up 0.1%, or 7.96, to 7,602.74. It came thanks to strong performance from mining giants, with Antofagasta, Anglo American, Glencore and Rio Tinto being some of the best performers on the day. Each of them saw their shares rise by 2% or more. “A rebound in energy and commodity prices is helping to support the FTSE 100, on optimism over Chinese demand, which over the past few weeks has been predominantly negative,” said CMC Markets...