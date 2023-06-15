Siemens to invest $2.2 bln to ramp up global production

Summary Summary Companies Siemens to invest in new factories around the world Company also stepping up R&D spending CEO says investment reflects strong order book Siemens wants to increase resilience ZURICH, June 15 (Reuters) - Siemens (SIEGn.DE) will spend 2 billion euros ($2.16 billion) on a new global investment plan, the German engineering and technology group said on Thursday, as it gears up to meet increased demand triggered by global stimulus packages. Siemens will build new factories, research and development centres and training sites around the world, the company said in a statement, as it aims to tackle problems exposed...