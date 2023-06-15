PM Modi's Upcoming US Visit Historic and Path-Breaking, Says Ambassador Sandhu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trip to the United States this month will be a historic and path-breaking visit, Indian Ambassador to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu said as he underscored the importance of Modi’s first state visit to Washington. “This is indeed a historic and path-breaking visit. I use these terminologies by fully looking into them. You will see both on the substantive side and on the ceremonial side, that it will be historic," Ambassador Sandhu told ANI ahead of a much-anticipated visit. The prime minister has a high-profile and packed schedule, which includes at least a dozen important events and...