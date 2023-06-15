The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

PM Modi's Upcoming US Visit Historic and Path-Breaking, Says Ambassador Sandhu

June 15, 2023
Source: news18.com news18.com
News Snapshot:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trip to the United States this month will be a historic and path-breaking visit, Indian Ambassador to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu said as he underscored the importance of Modi’s first state visit to Washington. “This is indeed a historic and path-breaking visit. I use these terminologies by fully looking into them. You will see both on the substantive side and on the ceremonial side, that it will be historic," Ambassador Sandhu told ANI ahead of a much-anticipated visit. The prime minister has a high-profile and packed schedule, which includes at least a dozen important events and...
