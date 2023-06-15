Analysis: In China's lithium hub, mining boom comes at a cost

Summary Summary Companies Yichun aims to quadruple lithium output by 2025 Lithium price slide clouds Yichun's lepidolite prospects High extraction costs, mining waste pose challenges YICHUN, China, June 15 (Reuters) - Down a steep dirt road from the Baishi Huashan lithium mine in southern China, trucks laden with silvery grey ore rumble towards a cluster of smelters in the valley below that have sprung up to cash in on the electric vehicle battery boom. The city of Yichun, China's most prospective region for lithium, is ground zero in the country's push to cut its reliance on imports of the metal...