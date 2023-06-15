Evening Update: Ottawa to review Canada’s membership in China-led development bank

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories: Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says Ottawa is launching a review of Canada’s membership in the China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank as well as allegations raised by a former bank staffer who accused it of being “dominated by the Communist Party.” Bob Pickard, the Canadian who was global communications director for the bank, resigned Tuesday, urging Ottawa to withdraw from this “People’s Republic of China instrument.” After his statement, Freeland said she was immediately halting all Canadian government activity at the institutions and launching an review of Canada’s involvement in the bank....