ASX to rise; Citi cuts Lovisa to sell, May jobs data pending

1 hr ago – 7.20AM Australian shares are poised to open higher, as Wall Street benchmarks recovered from an initial post Fed statement swoon as chairman Jerome Powell made clear no decisions have been made on future moves. The Fed’s statement at 4am AEST stated policymakers opted to pause lifting rates this month even though they updated projections and pointed to rates peaking another half point higher later this year. ASX futures were up 21 points or 0.29 per cent to 7190 near 7am AEST. On Wall St: Dow -0.7% S & P +0.1% Nasdaq +0.4% In New York: BHP...