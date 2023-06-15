Secretary Blinken set to travel to China this week

As Secretary of State Anthony Blinken plans to visit China, former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates touches down in Beijing to meet with Chinese leaders. China Beige Book Co-Founder and CEO Leland Miller sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss these meetings' significance in opening up geopolitical and trade dialogues with China. Video Transcript AKIKO FUJITA: Well, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit China this week amid heightened tensions between the two countries. Blinken will fly out on Friday. It is his first visit to China since his cabinet appointment. He was supposed to make the trip in...