U.S. judge appears skeptical of Bankman-Fried’s push to dismiss charges

A U.S. judge on Thursday appeared skeptical of Sam Bankman-Fried’s push to significantly cut back the government’s criminal case accusing the former billionaire of defrauding consumers of FTX, the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange he once ran. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan expressed his concerns at a hearing where Bankman-Fried’s lawyers sought to dismiss at least 11 of 13 charges their client faces. Bankman-Fried, 31, pleaded not guilty in March to fraud, money laundering, campaign finance and conspiracy charges following his December extradition from the Bahamas, where FTX had been based before its November collapse. He had asked Kaplan to...