The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

With Sam Bankman-Fried looking on, judge seems skeptical of request to reject criminal fraud charges

June 16, 2023
Source: clickondetroit.com clickondetroit.com
News Snapshot:
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, right, leaves Manhattan federal court, Thursday June 15, 2023, in New York. Bankman-Fried's lawyers encountered a skeptical federal judge when they argued that he should toss out criminal fraud charges their client faces after the collapse of his cryptocurrency business. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) NEW YORK – FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s lawyers encountered a skeptical federal judge Thursday when they argued that he should toss out criminal fraud charges their client faces after the collapse of his cryptocurrency business. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan repeatedly pushed back against arguments suggesting that nothing criminal happened if investors and customers...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter