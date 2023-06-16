Bipartisan bill blocks TikTok, similar companies from exporting U.S. data

A new bipartisan bill banning TikTok and other companies from exporting U.S. data to certain foreign nations is being introduced in both the U.S. Senate and House. TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew (pictured during a House hearing safeguarding data privacy at the U.S. Capitol March 23) has tried to convince lawmakers their privacy fears are unfounded. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo June 15 (UPI) -- A bipartisan group of U.S. Senators and House members has introduced a new bill to stop employees of foreign corporations like TikTok from accessing U.S. data from abroad. The Protecting Americans' Data...