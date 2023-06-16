Treasury Department sanctions two North Korean nationals

Two North Korean nationals were sanctioned on Thursday by the United States for helping procure equipment for the country's ballistic missile program. Photo by KCNA/EPA-EFE June 15 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department on Thursday announced new sanctions on two North Korean nationals who have helped procure equipment for the country's ballistic missile program. Choe Chol Min and Choe Un Jong, who are husband and wife, were sanctioned for helping North Korean associates fulfill procurement orders for weapons trading. Both are based in China. Advertisement "The DPRK's ongoing development of its ballistic missile program -- even Pyongyang's recent failed military satellite...