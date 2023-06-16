What is berberine? Experts explain the supplement trending for weight loss

Berberine is the latest supplement craze, gaining attention on social media as a "natural" weight loss option. With more than 69 million views for the hashtag #berberine on TikTok, users are touting the option as "nature's Ozempic," comparing it to the injectable drug created for diabetes that leads to weight loss. Advocates of the less expensive supplement, which comes in a pill form, say berberine has health benefits and may help suppress appetite, lower cholesterol, aid in gut health and control blood sugar and blood pressure. Experts, however, caution about a lack of sufficient data and oversight. "The FDA doesn't...