The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

What is berberine? Experts explain the supplement trending for weight loss

June 16, 2023
Source: cbsnews.com cbsnews.com
News Snapshot:
Berberine is the latest supplement craze, gaining attention on social media as a "natural" weight loss option. With more than 69 million views for the hashtag #berberine on TikTok, users are touting the option as "nature's Ozempic," comparing it to the injectable drug created for diabetes that leads to weight loss. Advocates of the less expensive supplement, which comes in a pill form, say berberine has health benefits and may help suppress appetite, lower cholesterol, aid in gut health and control blood sugar and blood pressure. Experts, however, caution about a lack of sufficient data and oversight. "The FDA doesn't...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter