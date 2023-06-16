How do we set rules for god-like AI?

The collision of politics with the instant information age has already accelerated tribal political populism. AI might be used to manipulate elections with lies and deepfakes that destroy trust, and make it hard to hold on to a rational centre in politics. Criminals will use AI: this week, a fake video of CBA boss Matt Comyn appeared enticing viewers to sign up for a scam. Veteran statesman Henry Kissinger fears that an AI arms race might tip the US and China from rivalry, into war. Or plugged into the global internet, AGI might decide for itself it would like to...