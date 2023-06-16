Military AI is more than killer robots

“With some consequential decisions it’s hard to imagine cases where you couldn’t continue to have a human in the loop – one would be nuclear command and control decisions. “The US has made public declarations it will always have a human making decisions about a nuclear launch. China and Russia have not made such statements and Russia has a semi-automated system called Perimeter, which is quite worrisome. “In the conversations I’ve had I’ve been impressed by just how deeply defence policymakers are thinking about ethics, and safeguards and guardrails. There is a lot of careful thought given to avoiding the...