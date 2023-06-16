BEIJING, June 16 (Reuters) - China's President Xi Jinping will meet with Bill Gates in Beijing on Friday, Chinese state media CCTV reported. The meeting will be Xi's first with a foreign entrepreneur in recent years. He had stopped travelling abroad for nearly three years as China shut its borders during the pandemic. Plans for the meeting were first reported by Reuters. Since arriving in Beijing for the first time since 2019 on Wednesday, the Microsoft (MSFT.O) co-founder and philanthropist has given a speech at the Global Health Drug Discovery Institute about the need to use technology to solve global...