Europe's brief window of market outperformance swings shut

June 16, 2023
Source: reuters.com reuters.com
News Snapshot:
LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - European equities and the euro look set to lose out to U.S. markets in the months ahead, as a stellar run in early 2023 has fizzled out in the face of tepid global economic performance and the AI hype that has brought a sparkle to Wall Street. The S&P 500 (.SPX) is up 14% year to date and more than 20% from its October low - putting it in a technical bull market. It overtook Europe's STOXX 600 (.STOXX), which is up 9%, in late May for the first time this year. The currency has...
