Stocks rise as rally continues with economy in focus: Stock market news today

US stocks rose at Friday's open, after rallying the previous day amid signs of a resilient economy that boosted hopes the Federal Reserve could end its rate-hike campaign soon. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) both ticked up around 0.4%, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq (^IXIC) was up slightly less. The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index showed consumers are slightly more confident about the state of the economy, a data point that could help tilt a "hawkish" Fed closer to a July rate hike. The June preliminary number came in at 63.9, compared to expectations...