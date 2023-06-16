Exclusive: Xi Jinping tells Bill Gates he welcomes U.S. AI tech in China

[1/2] Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates delivers his speech at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, August 16, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool/File Photo HONG KONG, June 16 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed the global rise of artificial intelligence with Bill Gates on Friday and said he welcomed U.S. firms including Microsoft bringing their AI tech to China, two sources familiar with the talks said. Xi also discussed Microsoft's (MSFT.O) business development in China during their meeting in Beijing, one of the sources said. Gates, who co-founded Microsoft, stepped down from the company's board in 2020 to focus on...