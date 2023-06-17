Stock rally takes breather, but S&P 500, Nasdaq have best week since March: Stock market news today

US stocks lost steam on Friday as a recent rally took a pause amid signs of a resilient economy that boosted hopes the Federal Reserve could end its rate-hike campaign soon. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) finished down about 0.3% on Friday, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was down 0.7%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq still finished the week with their best gains since March. In economic data, the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index showed consumers are slightly more confident about the state of the economy, which could help tilt a "hawkish" Fed...