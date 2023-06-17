Huawei protests EU's phase-out guideline targeting vendor status, accuses commission of “discriminatory Judgments”

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. responded to the European Commission's recommendation to exclude its advanced wireless equipment from the European Union market, stating that the decision was based on biased judgments. The telecom equipment manufacturer, headquartered in Shenzhen, released a statement in reaction to the EU's guidelines, which called for member countries to gradually remove high-risk vendors like Huawei and ZTE Corp. from their telecommunications networks. “This is clearly not based on a verified, transparent, objective and technical assessment of 5G networks. Restrictions or exclusions based on discriminatory judgments will pose serious economic and social risks," Huawei said in the statement...