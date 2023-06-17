The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

West's 'Lunch of Suffering' Is Going Viral in China

June 17, 2023
Source: newser.com newser.com
News Snapshot:
A trend has emerged on Chinese social media platforms such as Weibo and Xiaohongshu—users re-creating and reviewing Western-style packed lunches. The Guardian reports these lunches are called "bairen fan," or "white people food." The trend appears to be a way to understand or, often, satirize the plainness of the meals, with many social posts coming from Chinese international students surprised by the simplicity of lunches consumed by their overseas peers. Think processed cheese, ham, crackers, cold sandwiches, raw carrots or other vegetables, tuna, etc. Reactions have been mixed. Some think it's funny and relatable. Others find it to be disrespectful...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter