West's 'Lunch of Suffering' Is Going Viral in China

A trend has emerged on Chinese social media platforms such as Weibo and Xiaohongshu—users re-creating and reviewing Western-style packed lunches. The Guardian reports these lunches are called "bairen fan," or "white people food." The trend appears to be a way to understand or, often, satirize the plainness of the meals, with many social posts coming from Chinese international students surprised by the simplicity of lunches consumed by their overseas peers. Think processed cheese, ham, crackers, cold sandwiches, raw carrots or other vegetables, tuna, etc. Reactions have been mixed. Some think it's funny and relatable. Others find it to be disrespectful...