The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

China’s Sinomine eyeing major expansion at Tanco mine in Manitoba to boost critical minerals production

June 17, 2023
Source: theglobeandmail.com theglobeandmail.com
News Snapshot:
Open this photo in gallery: Giant pillars that hold up the roof of the Tanco underground mine in Manitoba contain one of the world’s last remaining minable deposits of cesium. Beijing-based Sinomine Resource Group is proposing partially draining a lake above, and building an open pit mine to extract the resource.Handout About 180 kilometres from Winnipeg, below Bernic Lake in eastern Manitoba, sits one of the world’s last remaining minable deposits of cesium. The soft silvery gold-coloured metal is housed in otherworldly giant pillars that hold up the roof of the Tanco underground mine. For stability reasons, it can’t be...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter