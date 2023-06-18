The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Hopes launch of new electric car could spark price war in Australia

June 18, 2023
Source: theguardian.com theguardian.com
News Snapshot:
The launch of a new electric car this week in Queensland could start a price battle among other manufacturers and make the technology accessible to a wider audience. But market experts warn that Australia still needs better policies to ensure the competition takes hold and more consumer education about the ultimate price – and price savings – of the new vehicles. BYD’s latest launch, called the Dolphin, set for Thursday on the Gold Coast, triggered speculation after the company promised it would deliver “the most affordable, high-quality EV launched in Australia”. While predictions about its local cost have raged, the...
