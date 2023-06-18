Blinken due on rare Beijing visit in bid to lower temperature

Secretary of State Antony Blinken was due in China on Sunday for the highest-level trip by a US official in nearly five years as the rival powers look to lower the temperature after soaring tensions. Neither side expects breakthroughs during Blinken's two-day visit, with the world's two largest economies at odds on an array of issues from trade to technology to regional security. But the two countries have increasingly voiced an interest in seeking greater stability and see a narrow window before elections next year both in the United States and Taiwan, the self-ruling democracy which Beijing has not ruled...