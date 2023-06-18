Pakistan on PM Modi's US visit: 'No problems with US-India ties, but not at our cost'

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi readies to embark on a state visit to the US on Tuesday, Pakistan has responded to a significant diplomatic move, stating it has "no problem with the United States deepening its ties with India, provided it does not come at the cost of Pakistan." Modi's official state visit to the US at the invitation of President Joe Biden is considered crucial for both countries as the discussions are likely to focus on healthcare, technology, renewable energy, education and defence. The high-profile visit has turned into a talking point in Islamabad too as Pakistan Defence Minister...